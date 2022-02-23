Business Ample room remains for Vietnam-Singapore trade growth Vietnam is anticipating a great chance to further promote its trade with Singapore, which has yet to be on par with the potential of both nations, as President Nguyen Xuan Phuc is scheduled to pay a State visit to the city-state from February 24-26.

Business Guidelines on supervision, assessment of foreign investment issued The Minister of Planning and Investment has issued a circular giving guidelines on the supervision and assessment of foreign investment activities in Vietnam.

Business Tourism stocks expected to shine in 2022 Positive news about the resumption of aviation and tourism services have helped tourism stocks to surge, with many even hitting celling prices continuously, despite the VN-Index struggling around the 1,500-point level.