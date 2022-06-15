Vietnam to have at least three int’l-standard maritime economic centres: Ministry
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Planning and Investment has sent a document to the Prime Minister asking for approval of a project to develop maritime clusters associated with building strong maritime economic centres until 2030, which sets a target of building from three to four centres leading Southeast Asia.
The southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau and the southeast part of Ho Chi Minh City, and the Hai Phong – Quang Ninh region in the north are the two places proposed to host Vietnam’s strong maritime economic centres.
The ambitious project also aims to form maritime clusters in advantageous marine and coastal regions, striving to establish seven clusters by 2030.
The economic growth rate of the key regions to develop maritime clusters associated with maritime economic centres is expected to be equal to at least 1.2 times that of the nation’s average.
Seaports and logistics services will be prioritised in almost all maritime economic regions./.