Sci-Tech Second Vietnam Card Day introduces new tech The second Vietnam Card Day was launched in Hanoi on April 16 with the theme of “Leading the way”.

Sci-Tech Vietnam’s e-learning market projected to hit 3 billion USD by 2023 Vietnam’s e-learning market is expected to reach revenue of around 3 billion USD by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate of about 20.2 percent from 2019-2023, according to a report by Ken Research.

Business GDP forecast to surge 30 billion USD through digital transformation of SMEs Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to surge by 30 billion USD if the country succeeds in its digital transformation of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), an official has said.

Sci-Tech Int’l conference, exhibition on control, automation opens in HCM City The Vietnam Automation Association (VAA) and the Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City jointly held the sixth Vietnam International Conference and Exhibition on Control and Automation (VCCA) on April 8 under the theme of “Automation in the Vietnam National Digital Transformation Programme: Intelligent and Innovative”.