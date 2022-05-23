Vietnam to help Cambodia organise e-sports events at next SEA Games
The Vietnam Recreational and Electronic Sport Association (VIRESA) will assist the E-Sport Federation of Cambodia (EFC) to organise e-sports events at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) in Cambodia next year.
The agreement signing ceremony in Hanoi on May 23 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Recreational and Electronic Sport Association (VIRESA) will assist the E-Sport Federation of Cambodia (EFC) to organise e-sports events at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) in Cambodia next year.
The partnership is under a cooperation agreement inked by the two sides in Hanoi on May 23, following the success of e-sports events at SEA Games 31 in Vietnam.
VIRESA Chairman Nguyen Xuan Cuong said with its resources, experience, and partners, his association is ready to help EFC in all steps, from choosing competition categories, issuing technical handbooks, selecting and training the national team, training coaches and referees, introducing sponsors, to organising competitions with the best quality.
Vath Chamroeun, Secretary-General of Cambodia’s National Olympic Committee and standing member of the SEA Games 32 Organising Committee, appreciated VIRESA’s support when his country will host the region’s biggest sporting event for the first time.
At SEA Games 31, e-sports competitions took place from May 13 to 22. Vietnam won four gold and three silver medals in this sport.
The next SEA Games is slated for May 5 - 16, 2023 in Cambodia with the participation of 11 regional countries. It will also be the third straight time e-sports is present at the Games./.