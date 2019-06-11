Representatives from the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the UN attend a discussion session (Photo: VNA)



– Vietnam will continue to raise ASEAN's position at the United Nations (UN), particularly after being voted to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for the second time, according to an article published on June 11 by Thailand’s Bangkok Post newspaper.The article noted that since the end of the Indochina War, Vietnam has been able to adapt and adjust itself to become a regional force to be reckoned with. As the country prepares to take up the ASEAN chairmanship next year along with a non-permanent seat on the UNSC, Vietnam is preparing a long to-do list for both at home and abroad.According to the paper, last week, senior foreign ministry officials from Vietnam and Japan attended seminars on various aspects of their relations at the ASEAN-Japan Day. The conference, participated in by nearly 400 delegates, reflected the significance that Japan attaches to Vietnam, the current coordinator of the ASEAN-Japan relations, and its role in Japan's foreign policy.In addition, the article said Vietnam's global profile has been upgraded since its successful hosting of the second US-DPRK summit in February this year. Even though an agreement on denuclearization plans was not reached, Vietnam has become one of catalysts in the Korean Peninsula's future development, especially in issues related to economic planning and transition.It wrote that Vietnam has already mapped out the general work of its chairmanship next year, focusing on ASEAN community building to strengthen its cohesion and narrow the gap between new and old members.Next year, Vietnam envisages ASEAN taking a more active role in defence and security matters, particularly in mechanisms like the ASEAN Defense Ministerial Meeting Plus. The country wants to push for the conclusion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). Issues related to migrant workers and the protection of women, children and other vulnerable groups would be another highlight.The article stated that with its second sitting on the UNSC, Vietnam will continue to raise ASEAN’s profile at the world body. It will also promote linkages of ASEAN’s various agendas with the UN, especially in sustainable development and connectivity.-VNA