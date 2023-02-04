Politics ASEAN should maintain balanced, harmonious approach to partners: FM Son Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on February 4 emphasised the need for ASEAN to maintain a balanced and harmonious approach to its partners, promote the effectiveness and value of ASEAN-led mechanisms, and better the building of mutual trust and understanding for cooperation in response to emerging issues.

Politics Minister requests fruitful cooperation in defence industry with other countries Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang chaired a meeting with the General Department of Defence Industry on February 3, asking for effective implementation of cooperation agreements on the field with other countries.

Videos Communist Party of Vietnam turns 93 years old As people around Vietnam joyfully welcome a new spring, they also remember one particular spring 93 years ago, when the Communist Party of Vietnam was founded. Since that spring of 1930, the Party has led the people to a host of achievements, bringing the country many springs full of happiness and aspirations ever since.

Politics Lao official highlights Vietnam’s successes under CPV leadership Since its foundation in 1930, the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has led its country through great achievements, stated a Lao official.