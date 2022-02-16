Culture - Sports Vietnamese film Memoryland being screened at Berlinale “Mien Ky Uc” (Memoryland), a film by director Bui Kim Quy, is being screened at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) taking place from February 10 – 20.

Culture - Sports Miss Universe beauties show off their splendour to greet Spring On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, or Tet, the winner and runners-up of the “big family” of Miss Universe have released new photos of their radiant, striking charisma, sending greetings to everyone for a happy Spring.

Culture - Sports Tam Chuc Pagoda introduces unique Spring festival Tam Chuc Pagoda in the northern province of Ha Nam held a ceremony recently to introduce its unique Spring festival and promote the conservation of cultural values in the locality.