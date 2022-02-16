Vietnam to host AFC Champions League 2022’s group matches
Vietnam, together with Thailand and Malaysia, will host the AFC Champions League 2022’s group matches for clubs in the eastern zone, which will be held from April 15 to May 1.
As announced by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on February 16, teams in Group H are scheduled to compete in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
The centralised matches of three groups - F, G and J - will be played in Thailand, while those within Group I will take place in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.
The AFC added that the centralised host nations for matches in the western zone have yet to be selected.
Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal are the defending champions of the tournament after they defeated the Republic of Korea's Pohang Steelers in the final of the 2021 edition./.