The Vietnam National Music Academy will host an international competition for violin and chamber music for the first time from August 3-11.

The Vietnam International Music Competition for Violin and Chamber Music 2019 will be held under the patronage of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

A total of 64 contestants representing 19 countries and territories have been invited to compete at the event. Many of them have won top prizes at prestigious music competitions.

The board of judges includes 16 members, featuring such big names as Russian violinist, People’s Artist Viktor Tretyakov and Japanese conductor Honna Tetsuji.

A highlight of the event will be a gala night on August 6 performed by all the judges.

The competition is part of activities to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Vietnam Connection Music Festival and the 65th founding anniversary of Vietnam National Music Academy.

Total prize money of the event amounts to 50,000 USD.-VNA