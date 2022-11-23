Nguyen Thi Nga, General Secretary and Chief of Office of the NCYV speaks at the press conference (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - An international forum to share experience in sketching out and implementing youth development policies will take place in Vietnam in both virtual and face-to-face form on November 29.

The information was announced by the National Committee on Youth of Vietnam (NCYV) at a press conference in Hanoi on November 22.



The first event of this kind in Vietnam, the forum is expected to see the participation of representatives from the committees of the Party Central Committee, the NCYV, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCM CYU) Central Committee, and those from other ASEAN member nations, Japan, the Republic of Korea and China.



It aims to increase exchange and experience sharing in building and implementing policies and laws on youth development between agencies and youth organisations of Vietnam and other countries in the fields of learning, scientific research, labour, employment, startups, health care, culture, sports, and digital transformation.



Participants will also discuss and forecast the current situation's impacts on the implementation of youth development policies in countries, thus proposing coordination mechanisms in formulating and implementing youth development policies in association with strengthening youth cooperation among countries.



According to Nguyen Thi Nga, General Secretary and Chief of Office of the NCYV, the forum will be made an annual event.



The committee will collect experience of other countries and make recommendations related to youth work in the process of building and perfecting youth policies, she said./.