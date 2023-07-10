Culture - Sports President attends art programme commemorating late Party leader Le Duan President Vo Van Thuong attended an art programme in Ho Chi Minh City on July 9 to commemorate General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Le Duan on the occasion of the late leader’s 37th death anniversary (July 10, 1986-2023).

Culture - Sports Exploring the Museum of Traditional Vietnamese Medicine Sitting on a small street in District 10, Ho Chi Minh City, the Museum of Traditional Vietnamese Medicine preserves thousands of artifacts from the Stone Age to the present. It is also a popular destination for tourists hoping to learn about the country’s traditional medicine.

Culture - Sports France wins Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2023 The French team won the championship at the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2023 after a spectacular performance on the Han River in the central coastal city of Da Nang on July 8 evening.