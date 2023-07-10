Vietnam to host int’l powerboat tournaments for first time
Formula 1 powerboat race F1H2O Grand Prix and Aquabike Grand Prix 2024 will be held in the south-central province of Binh Dinh, making Vietnam the host for the first time, the provincial People’s Committee announced at a press briefing on July 9.
Chairman of the committee Pham Anh Tuan said that the sports events are expected to help the locality promote the image of its people and landscapes to Vietnamese and foreign visitors, forming a stable connectivity between the tourism sector of Binh Dinh and reputable organisations and businesses.
F1 H20 powerboat race and the Binh Dinh international professional Aquabike Tournament - 2024 are the world's leading international coastal powerboat races with a long tradition. Over the past 39 years, 295 editions of the events were held in 33 countries.
This year, the tournaments, to be organised by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), will gather 70 racers from 30 countries.
Quy Nhon city of Binh Dinh has been chosen as the venue of the tournament as it satisfies all the conditions to become the world's top place for hosting the event.
As scheduled, the Aquabike Grand Prix Binh Dinh 2024 will take place from March 22-24, while the F1H20 Grand Prix will be held from March 29-31, 2024.
A number of activities will be held in the frameworks of the events, including a food festival and live music performances./.
