Travel Dak Lak, Hanoi promote tourism connection Tourism authorities of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak and capital Hanoi on August 11 held a conference to promote and link their products.

Travel First Hanoi outskirt resort awarded five stars The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has recognised Glory Resort in Xuan Son commune, Son Tay town in the outskirts of Hanoi, as a five-star resort.

Travel Ha Long Bay – natural wonder of islets in emerald seas Ha Long Bay is one of the world's seven new wonders of nature, with nearly 2,000 islets. Since the start of this year, nearly 1.5 million holidaymakers have travelled to the destination.