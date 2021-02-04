Vietnam to host rescue, sniper competitions at 2021 Army Games
At the online meeting (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will host rescue and sniper competitions within the 2021 International Army Games.
At an online meeting with the Russian side on February 3, Major General Tran Van Ba, Deputy Director of the Department of Military Training under the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, asked the Russian Ministry of Defence to soon send experts to Vietnam to study competition sites.
He also urged the Russian ministry to inform the participating countries and closely coordinate with Vietnam in the preparation work.
Representatives from the Russian ministry expressed their hope that Vietnam will successfully host the two events, contributing to promoting defence ties between the two countries.
During the 2020 International Army Games, the tank team of the Vietnam People’s Army triumphed at the final race of tank crews of the second division in the Tank Biathlon event./.
