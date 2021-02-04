Society Arts performance celebrates Party founding anniversary An arts performance programme was held in Ho Chi Minh City on February 3 to celebrate the 91st founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Society Overseas Vietnamese make active contributions to homeland: official Vietnamese people living abroad have made significant contribution to the country’s socio-economic development, said Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Minh Khoi at a gathering in Ho Chi Minh City on February 3.

Society Hanoi carries out urgent tasks in response to COVID-19 outbreak The Hanoi Party Committee has identified several urgent tasks for local authorities to complete in their efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, which has spread around the capital over the last few days.