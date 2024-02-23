Culture - Sports Hanoi’s sticky rice cooking craft recognised as national heritage The People’s Committee of Hanoi’s Tay Ho district has organised a sticky rice festival and a ceremony to announce the craft of cooking sticky rice in Phu Thuong village as a national intangible cultural heritage.

Culture - Sports Infographic Dragon symbol in Vietnamese culture Throughout Vietnam’s various historical periods, dragon symbol has consistently held a special position in the cultural and spiritual life of the Vietnamese people, playing a crucial role in shaping, constructing, and promoting the country’s distinctive cultural identity.