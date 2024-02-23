Vietnam to host thrilling carom billiards tournaments in 2024
Vietnam’s carom billiards tournaments in 2024 promise to be thrilling and captivating events for fans.
Vietnamese star Tran Quyet Chien is expected to shine at the 2024 World Three-Cushion Championship in Phan Thiet city, Binh Thuan province. (Photo: dantri.com.vn)
Victories by Tran Quyet Chien at the Three-Cushion Carom Billiards World Cup in Portugal and Bao Phuong Vinh at the World Three-Cushion Championship in Turkey last year have significantly increased interest in the sport.
One highly anticipated event is the National Cup Carom Billiards Championship - VBSF 2024, scheduled to take place from April 13 to 21 in Da Nang city.
Starting this year, this tournament will be held annually to identify emerging talents and select exceptional players nationwide. The competition is an integral part of the official competition system and contributes to the national athlete ranking system. To promote widespread participation and development of the sport, the tournament will rotate among different provinces and cities across the country. It will feature categories such as men's three-cushion carom, men's one-cushion carom, and women's three-cushion carom.
Participation in the National Cup Carom Billiards Championship - VBSF 2024 is open to Vietnamese citizens who are members of the Vietnam Billiards & Snooker Federation (VBSF), and they must be approved by the Department of Culture and Sports, as well as the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of provinces and cities.
The VBSF will use this tournament as a platform to select the top eight cueists in the three-cushion carom category who will then represent Vietnam at the 2024 Three-Cushion Carom Billiards World Cup in Ho Chi Minh City, scheduled for May 20 to 26.
Hosting the Three-Cushion Carom Billiards World Cup is a tremendous honour for the Vietnamese Billiards & Snooker Department and VBSF, as they have been granted the right to organise this world-class tournament for consecutive years by the World Billiards Federation (UMB).
This official UMB tournament is typically hosted by countries with a strong billiards following worldwide, such as Belgium, Portugal, France, and now Vietnam.
Hollywood Company sponsors the event, which is expected to attract numerous fans who will witness top players from around the world competing for a total prize pool exceeding 108,000 USD.
In September, the 2024 World Three-Cushion Championship will take place at Sea Links City Resort in Phan Thiet city, Binh Thuan province. This championship holds special significance for Vietnamese cueist Vinh, who is the defending champion, and Chiến, the previous year's first runner-up. Vinh emerged victorious over Chiến in last year's final held in Turkey.
The world championship is the most prestigious tournament in the sport, featuring the participation of 64 players and a remarkable prize pool of nearly 216,000 USD.
Additionally, September will also witness a general meeting of the International Billiards & Snooker Federation (IBSF). Over 100 leaders from Billiards & Snooker Federations worldwide will convene in Binh Thuan to attend the meeting and, concurrently, enjoy the matches of the world championship./.