Vietnam to impose temporary anti-dumping duties on Chinese tables, chairs
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam will impose temporary anti-dumping duties on some table and chair products originating from China, the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade has said.
In newly-issued Decision No. 1991/QD-BCT, the ministry said the anti-dumping tariffs imposed on the Chinese products will range from 21.4% and 35.2%.
The investigated table and chair imports from China have increased significantly as compared with both domestic consumption and production, causing damage to domestic production, according to the ministry.
The decision also mentioned table and chair products from Malaysia, which are exempted from temporary anti-dumping duties as the volume of investigated imports is not big enough (below 3%)./.