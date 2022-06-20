Business NA approves extension of pilot bad debt settlement resolution The National Assembly (NA) has agreed to extend a pilot resolution on bad debt settlement until the end of 2023 instead of this year.

Business PM issues action plan on Mekong Delta development The Mekong Delta region is expected to develop agricultural centres in association with specialised farming zones and urban areas.

Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,092 VND/USD on June 20, up 3 VND from the last working day of the previous week (June 17).

Business Infographic Fishery exports up 42% in first five months of 2022 Fishery export turnover this May hit the 1-billion-USD benchmark, posting a year-on-year rise of 27 percent and bringing the figure in the first five months of the year to more than 4.6 billion USD, up 42 percent compared to the same period of 2021.