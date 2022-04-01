Society Project helps LGBT teens in service access Hundreds of activities have been held under a project to help LGBT children and teens access educational, health care and social services, heard in recent meeting held by the Can Tho city Union of Friendship Organisations.

Society Communication activities aim to raise public awareness of children with autism Fifteen centre providing intervention services for children with autism in Vietnam have conducted various communication activities to raise public awareness on the syndrome as part of activities to respond to the World Autism Awareness Day (April 2).

Society Woman jailed for abusing rights to freedom, democracy The Hanoi People’s Court has sentenced a woman to 21 months in prison for “abusing the rights to freedom and democracy to violate interests of the State, rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals.”