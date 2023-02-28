The number of international tourists arriving in Vietnam in February increased 7.1% from the previous month to 933,000 visitors.(Photo:hanoimoi.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will attend the ITB 2023 (Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin), the world’s largest tourism trade fair, which will be held at Berlin ExpoCenter City in Germany, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.



In addition to showcasing tourism products in a 450 sq.m booth at the fair, the Vietnamese delegation will host several events to promote the country’s tourism, including working sessions with international partners.



The delegation will organise a press conference to popularise destinations as well as new products and services.

According to VNAT, Vietnam’s participation in the fair aims to create opportunities for businesses to meet and reconnect with partners and attract German and European tourists to Vietnam. It is also a chance for the tourism industry to step up promotion activities, build an image of a safe and friendly country as well as introduce new tourism-related policies.





Vietnam's pavilion attracts a lot of visitors at IBT 2019. (Photo: VNA)

Taking place annually in March, the fair is expected to attract more than 10,000 exhibitors and 180,000 visitors.

Data from the General Statistics Office showed that the number of international tourists arriving in Vietnam in February increased 7.1% from the previous month to 933,000 visitors.

In the first two months of this year, Vietnam welcomed 1.8 million foreign arrivals, 36.6 times higher than the same period last year but around 60% of pre-pandemic levels. Revenue from tourism activities in the period was estimated at 4.7 trillion VND (197 million USD), 2.2 times higher than the same period last year./.