World Thai government mulls over immigration rules for investment, tourism attraction Leading experts of Thailand are working on plans to foster investment and revenue from tourism once COVID-19 is brought under control, which will be proposed to the government next month.

World Malaysia to use Chinese vaccine in Phase 2 of immunisation programme Malaysia’s Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on April 12 said that the Chinese-made Sinovac is among the vaccines that will be utilised in Phase 2 of the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme scheduled to start on April 19.

ASEAN International online education forum during COVID-19 Lecturers in 10 Southeast Asian countries including Vietnam are invited to participate in an international online education forum to be hosted by Australia’s University of Tasmania in June and September this year.

World Indonesia hopes to cooperate with Germany in digital transformation Indonesian President Joko Widodo on April 12 called on Germany to cooperate in boosting digital transformation in the Southeast Asian country.