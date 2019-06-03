Former Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Vinh (Photo: VNA)

That Vietnam is the only candidate of Asian-Pacific nations for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 term offers a great opportunity for the country to make active contributions to the world’s peace and security, including the UN’s work, a former high-ranking diplomat has saidIn a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, former Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Vinh said the early nomination proves that Asian-Pacific countries highly value the role of Vietnam and believe that the Southeast Asian country could accomplish this role successfully thanks to its development, international position, and global integration over the past time.Since the world is witnessing complicated developments, countries in the region also expect Vietnam to make active contributions to the common work of the world community, including that of the UN Security Council, he said, expressing his confidence that Vietnam will win the seat with high votes at the upcoming 73rd session of the UN General Assembly on June 7.Vietnam did a good job in this position for the first time 10 years ago (2008-2009) after three decades of joining the UN since 1977, he said.The country has made progresses from overcoming war consequences and breaking embargoes to reforming, integrating, and participating actively in activities of the UN agencies, Vinh added.The past decade is considered the most impressive development period of Vietnam in all fields, especially economy, reform, and global integration, he said, noting that Vietnam has sent many officers to the UN peacekeeping forces.At the UN, Vietnam is highly appreciated for its aspiration for peace and development, foreign policies, and responsible and constructive contributions as well as its experience in war consequences settlement, poverty reduction and implementation of the Millennium Development Goals and Sustainable Development Goals along with the expansion of relations with countries, he said.The former official held that if Vietnam is elected, its first and foremost responsibilities will be contributing to ensuring international peace and security and promoting cooperation among countries for sustainable peace in different regions.The country will have to prepare a lot and learn from experiences in the previous tenure, particularly grasping the latest developments in the region and the world, standing ready to present its viewpoints at the UN Security Council and with other nations, and paying special attention to personnel arrangement, he added.-VNA