Hanoi (VNA) – Following their 6-0 triumph over Laos, Vietnam will face Malaysia on December 27 evening, who have won the first two games at the ongoing AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022.



Playing on home turf in cold weather, Vietnam need to beat Malaysia to create their opponents a showdown with Singapore for a ticket to advance to the next round.



If the match ends in a draw, the chances of topping Group B is still likely for the Vietnamese squad, because in the last match of the group stage on January 3, they are scheduled to meet Myanmar, who have lost twice.



After winning their two opening matches, Malaysia are expecting to be able to dispel memories of the past when they only drew and lost when facing Vietnam.



The AFF Cup 2022 will run until January 16. Vietnam are in Group B alongside Malaysia, Laos, Myanmar and Singapore. Group A consists of Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, the Philippines and Brunei.



In their next match, slated for December 30, Vietnam will play away against Singapore./.

