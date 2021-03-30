Environment Vietnam adopts ten-year climate-resilient urban development plan Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a plan on developing climate-resilient urban areas in Vietnam in the 2021 – 2030 period.

Environment Vietnam to have national water resource monitoring system by 2030 Vietnam has set a goal of building and maintaining a national water resource monitoring system and another system to forecast flooding, drought, saltwater intrusion and rising sea water level by 2030.

Environment Seminar talks addressing environmental problems in 4IR A seminar discussing measures to tackle environmental problems in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) was held in Hanoi on March 27, in response to the Earth Hour 2021.

Environment Vietnam saves 353,000 kWh of electricity during Earth Hour Vietnam saved 353,000 kWh of electricity, equivalent to 658.1 million VND (28,635 USD), during one hour from 20:30 to 21:30 on March 27, when the entire country turned off unnecessary electric appliances in response to Earth Hour 2021, according to the National Power Dispatch Centre.