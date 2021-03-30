Vietnam to modernise national hydro-meteorological system
Vietnam will upgrade and modernise its national hydro-meteorological network under a master plan for 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2050.
Vietnam will upgrade and modernise its national meteorological network. (Photo: baotainguyenmoitruong.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will upgrade and modernise its national hydro-meteorological network under a master plan for 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2050.
Automation technology will be used and the density of hydro-meteorological stations will be equivalent to that in other countries in Southeast Asia.
The network will cover areas prone to big rains, floods, landslides and tidal waves, coastal, border and island areas, climate and eco-zones, as well as the country’s key economic regions, according to the scheme.
Priorities will be given to the stations specialising in climate change monitoring or those integrated with natural resources and environment monitoring./.