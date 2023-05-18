Business Vietnam eyes stronger economic cooperation with China’s Guangdong province The Vietnamese General Consulate in Guangzhou has exerted efforts to push up economic diplomacy in order to contribute to promoting the bilateral cooperation between Vietnam and Guangdong province – the largest locality with the strongest economy of China.

Business Reference exchange rate up 6 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,672 VND/USD on May 18, up 6 VND from the previous day.