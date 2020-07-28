ASEAN Russia willing to expand agricultural cooperation with Vietnam, ASEAN Russia is willing to expand cooperation with Vietnam and member countries of the ASEAN in the field of agriculture, including the development of innovative technologies, the Ministry of Economic Development said on July 27.

ASEAN Vietnam’s entry into ASEAN opens new chapter in Southeast Asia relations: Ambassador Vietnam’s admission to ASEAN on this day 25 years ago opened up a new chapter in its cooperative relations with other Southeast Asian countries, Ambassador Tran Duc Binh, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to ASEAN, said in an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Jakarta.

Politics Vietnam helping to strengthen ASEAN unanimity in COVID-19 fight: Official Vietnam has been effectively performing its role as ASEAN Chair in terms of enhancing the bloc’s unanimity and cooperating with other members in the COVID-19 response, according to the Secretary General of the ASEAN-Korea Centre Lee Hyuk.

Business First protocol amending ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement approved The Government has issued a resolution approving the first protocol that amends the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA).