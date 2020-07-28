Vietnam to play greater role in ASEAN: Deputy PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on July 28 affirmed that Vietnam will promote its role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in order to contribute more to regional peace, stability and prosperity.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (standing) speaks at the seminar. (Photo: VNA)
Chairing a seminar on Vietnam’s 25-year ASEAN membership, Minh highlighted the sound decision on joining the regional organisation made by the Party and the State in 1995, saying it has opened up a new path for the country’s diplomacy and significantly contributed to national construction and defence.
Delegates at the event, including former leaders of the Party, the Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, shared their view on the ASEAN’s significance to Vietnam’s development.
They said Vietnam has made remarkable contributions to the grouping, as reflected through its activities in the building of the ASEAN Community, expanding the bloc’s external relations and building common approaches to regional and international issues.
Looking back on Vietnam’s regional and international integration efforts, former Deputy PM Vu Khoan said as ASEAN Chair 2020 and an active member of the bloc, Vietnam needs to always uphold ASEAN principles.
In his closing remarks, Minh also emphasised the need for Vietnam to withdraw lessons from the past 25 years and identify suitable orientations for the new journey ahead.
Also on July 28, Deputy PM Minh chaired a ceremony for the debut of a book on Vietnam’s 25-year ASEAN membership by the National ASEAN 2020 Secretariat and the National Political Publishing House.
The book is a collection of 25 articles by former senior leaders of Vietnam, other ASEAN countries and the ASEAN Secretariat, and prestigious scholars.
Later the same day, Minh hosted a reception celebrating the 53rd founding anniversary of the ASEAN and 25 years since Vietnam joined the grouping./.