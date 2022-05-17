Vietnam will continue bringing into play its role and making more active and constructive contributions to the common work of the United Nations in all the three pillars – security-politics, development and human rights, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has affirmed.At a meeting with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed in New York on May 16 (local time), the PM stressed that the year 2022 is of great significance as it marks the 45th anniversary of Vietnam’s UN membership.Appreciating the UN’s valuable contributions and support to Vietnam over the past more than four decades, the PM asked Amina to convey his invitation to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other UN leaders to visit Vietnam this year to foster multi-faceted cooperation between the two sides.PM Chinh reiterated Vietnam’s strong commitments to multilateralism and a world order based on international law and the UN Charter, as well as the country’s support for the UN’s central role in the global administration system, saying it needs global, all-people, and comprehensive approaches to tackle common challenges like epidemics and climate change.Vietnam backs enhancing relations between the UN, parliaments of its member countries and the Inter-Parliamentary Union to make use of the support from legislative channels for the UN agenda, he continued.The PM said Vietnam is working hard to achieve the target of becoming an industrialised country with high income by 2045, and the country hopes for more companionship and support from the UN, including in the implementation of the national digital transformation programme by 2025, with a vision towards 2030.He also suggested the UN continue to assist developing countries in the COVID-19 fight, social welfare and recovery in a greener, more sustainable and self-reliant fashion.Vietnam is resolved to fulfilling its commitment at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26), he said, calling for the UN’s support in establishing partnerships in energy transition with G7 countries, and building a financial strategy for climate to mobilise resources from international development partners.PM Chinh also suggested the UN give more assistance to Vietnam in fulfilling sustainable development goals (SDGs), including those on gender equality, clean energy, economic growth and sustainable employment.Vietnam will actively engage in discussions and consultations at the UN to consider the implementation of recommendations mentioned in the UN Secretary-General’s report regarding the common agenda, he added.Highlighting Vietnam’s deployment of forces at UN peacekeeping missions, Chinh said the country needs more support from the UN in this regard, and its further cooperation in the settlement of war consequences, particularly the clearance of unexploded ordnance left by the war.Regarding regional and international issues, the PM noted with pleasure the enhanced relationship between the UN and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).He appealed to the UN to back ASEAN’s centrality in handling regional issues, including maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea, the peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS), and support Myanmar to stabilise the situation through dialogue and reconciliation, ensuring safety for civilians and humanitarian access.On the situation in Ukraine, the PM affirmed that it is necessary to push dialogues and negotiations in search of sustainable peaceful solutions on the basis of respect to the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter, respecting and considering the legitimate interests of the sides concerned. He announced Vietnam has decided to provide 500,000 USD to humanitarian activities to support the peple affected by the conflict in Ukraine, and stands ready to make active contributions to diplomatic process, dialogues and negotiations, as well as to the reconstruction and recovery in the country.For her part, Amina emphasised that Vietnam is an important partner and a friend of the UN, expressing her hope for more comprehensive, effective relations between the two sides.The UN official said she was impressed by Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements, its policies and efforts to safely and flexibly adapt to the COVID-19, and effectively control the pandemic.She also commended Vietnam’s active and responsible contributions to the UN, especially in the country’s performance as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021.Amina praised Vietnam for its strong support for multilateralism, peace and reform at the UN, its responsible participation in UN peacekeeping operations, implementation of SDGs and materialisation of climate commitments, especially its pledge at the COP26. She stressed that the UN will pay more attention to Vietnam’s development priorities.The official shared Vietnam’s viewpoints in many regional and international issues, including one on the East Sea, and expressed her hope that the ASEAN-UN relationship will be strengthened for peace, security and prosperity in the region and the world.Amina also expressed her belief that Vietnam will carry forward its role in addressing global issues.