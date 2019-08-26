A training course of the Vietnamese team (Photo: VFF)

– Vietnam’s national women football team will meet Thailand in the final match of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship 2019 in Chonburi, Thailand on August 27.The Thai team made it through to the final game after defeating Myanmar 3-1 on August 25.Owning strong strikers and steady defenders, the Thai team had a good game with Myanmar who only managed to score one goal.So far, the champion of the 2018 tournament has secured victory over all matches since the beginning of the AFF Women’s Championship 2019 with 31 goals in total.Earlier, Vietnam beat the Philippines 2-1 at the first semifinal match of the tournament.-VNA