Politics Infographic 33rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings The 33rd ASEAN Summit opened in Singapore on November 13, focusing on discussing contents of building the ASEAN Community and outlining orientations for ASEAN in following years.

World Infographic Vietnam affirms its role in ASEAN In the common development of ASEAN, Vietnam has been evaluated as one of the most active members with significant contributions to the bloc's activities.

ASEAN Infographic ASEAN-India economic cooperation thriving Since the establishment of the ASEAN-India Dialogue Partnership, bilateral trade expanded from 2.9 billion USD in 1993 to 76 billion USD in 2017. ASEAN is India’s fourth largest trading partner.

World Infographic ASEAN – The world’s 6th largest economy The economy of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has experienced an impressive growth rate from 3.3% in 1967 to 6.2% in 2016