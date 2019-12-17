Politics Vietnamese Prime Minister, Myanmar State Counsellor hold talks Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held talks with State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi on December 17, during which they discussed measures to expand all-around cooperation between the two countries.

Politics PM calls for stronger Vietnam-Myanmar parliamentary ties Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a meeting with Speaker of the Union Assembly of Myanmar T. Khun Myat on December 17 as part of his official visit to the country.

Politics 75th founding anniversary of Vietnamese army celebrated abroad Ceremonies were held in Cambodia, Russia and France on December 16 to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army and the 30th All-People Defence Festival (December 22).

Politics Leaders congratulate Qatari counterparts on National Day General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President Nguyen Phu Trong on December 17 sent a message of congratulations to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, on the occasion of the country’s 141st National Day (December 18).