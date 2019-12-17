Vietnam to promote ASEAN’s interests, prosperity in 2020
As Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2020, Vietnam will be responsible for promoting and increasing ASEAN’s interests and prosperity, Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung has said.
Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at a workshop in Singapore on December 17 on Vietnam’s role as Chair of ASEAN in 2020, the Deputy Minister said in order to fulfill its responsibilities, Vietnam has set out five priorities for 2020.
The first priority is strengthening intra-bloc solidarity and unity, contributing to promoting peace, security and stability in the region, as well as dealing with emerging challenges promptly and effectively.
The second one is to enhance integration and connectivity inside and outside the region towards sustainable and inclusive development, and optimise opportunities from the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
The third priority is promoting ASEAN’s awareness and identity via creating shared values and cultivating a sense of community.
The fourth one is deepening partnerships for peace and sustainable development with countries all over the world.
Last but not least is enhancing ASEAN’s capacity and institutional effectiveness, according to Dung.
Discussions at the workshop focused on advantages and challenges facing the bloc after 52 years of establishment and development.
Founded in 1967, ASEAN now groups 10 member countries, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam./.