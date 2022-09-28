As part of the event, two new promotional products on digital platforms, including Virtual Exhibition: Vietnamese Lacquer Painting and Video Games about Vietnamese culture (Lac Viet Adventures) were officially launched.

The exhibition introduces outstanding Vietnamese lacquer works, lacquer development history, and Vietnamese lacquer painting techniques.

As for the video game, Lac Viet Adventures showcases the uniqueness and beauty of Vietnamese culture.

Vietnam Days in Austria will provide the public with an overview of the 50-year friendship and partnership between Vietnam and Austria.

The event in India is slated for November 3-4 in New Delhi. It comprises a number of meaningful activities in the fields of economy, culture, and politics.

Vietnam Days in Korea will take place in Seoul on the sidelines of the high-level Vietnamese leader's official visit to the Republic of Korea from the end of November to the beginning of December./.

