Vietnam to receive 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021
Vietnam is expected to secure 60 million doses in 2021 as the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) initiative and AstraZeneca has committed 30 million doses to the country.
VNA
