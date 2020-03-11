Business Petrolimex postpones annual shareholders’ meeting The Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) has decided to postpone its annual shareholders’ meeting 2020 scheduled for April 28, amid the complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Business Landlords offer rent relief to cushion blow of COVID-19 on shops, restaurants Tenants across Vietnam are facing tough market conditions due to the heavy impact of the widely-spreading novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), so some landlords are offering rent relief to help ease the pressure.

Business EVN needs 93.2 trillion VND for power projects this year The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) needs total investment capital of 93.2 trillion VND (3.97 billion USD) for power projects this year and it will focus all resources to ensure the progress of such projects, according to the group.