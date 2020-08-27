Sci-Tech PM orders improvement of legal environment for e-government building Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested ministries and localities to soon address shortcomings in legal environment for building the e-government, while chairing an online meeting on August 26.

Sci-Tech Programme launched to select Vietnam’s top ICT companies The Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) on August 26 launched the selection programme for the Top 10 Vietnam ICT Companies 2020.

Sci-Tech 72 percent of entries to Viet Solutions 2020 contest from overseas More than 200 entries have been sent to Viet Solutions 2020 - a competition seeking digital transformation solutions for Vietnam - with 72 percent coming from overseas, the organising board said on August 26.