Vietnam to release white book on cooperatives
The 2020 white book on cooperatives of Vietnam, the first of its kind so far, is scheduled to be released this April, aiming to serve the making of policies on developing the most important element of the collective economy.
Nguyen Bich Lam, General Director of the General Statistics Office (GSO) which coordinated the compilation, said the white book on cooperatives will be published annually as from 2020.
This year’s paper is set to provide information about the development levels of cooperatives in the country and its localities in the 2016 – 2018 period. It will also propose solutions for cooperative development, he noted.
The white book was compiled basing on data collected from the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance.
Cooperatives form the most important element of the collective economy and also an important component of the Vietnamese economy as defined in resolutions of the Party’s congresses.
Developing the collective economy in general, and cooperatives in particular, is the Party’s consistent policy during the development of a socialist-oriented market economy./.