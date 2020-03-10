ASEAN Trade facilitation to promote ASEAN investment The ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ABAC) proposed initiatives to promote ASEAN investment through trade facilitation at the ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) and ABAC Consultation in Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang on March 10.

Business Banks cut savings rates to ensure lower-interest loans A number of commercial banks have lowered their interest rates on savings accounts by 0.1-0.4 percentage points in order to offer loans at a lower interest rate to businesses and individuals affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Business Kien Giang works to prevent illegal fishing activities Authorities in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang are working out measures to prevent illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU) activities in an effort to remove the yellow card warning of the European Commission (EC).

Business Consumer goods abundant, prices stable Supermarkets in HCM City have worked with suppliers to ensure there is sufficient supply of goods at steady prices for the next two to three months, diminishing public fear of shortages.