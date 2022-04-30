Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam aims to replant or transplant about 107,000ha of coffee by 2025, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.



The productivity is expected to rise to 3.5 tonnes of coffee bean per ha, with an income 1.5-2 times higher than before, the ministry said.



The combined area in the five Central Highland provinces is projected at around 91,000ha, with Lam Dong making the largest share (36,000ha), followed by Dak Lak (24,000ha), Dak Nong (18,000ha), Gia Lai (11,000ha) and Kon Tum (5,000ha).



Other localities like Son La, Dien Bien, Quang Tri, Binh Phuoc, Dong Nai and Ba Ria-Vung Tau will together contribute 16,000ha.



To that end, the ministry will step up scientific and technological application, as well as technological transfer, while building standardised irrigation systems.



Support policies will also be rolled out, aiming to reduce losses, encourage cooperation and connectivity in production and consumption, and promote organic agriculture.



The ministry said it will step up collaboration with the World Bank and other international organisations to access ODA loans with low interest rates, and enhance public-private partnerships in coffee production, processing and consumption./.

VNA