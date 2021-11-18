Vietnam to resume int’l commercial flights, apply vaccine passports soon
Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Le Thi Thu Hang on November 18 provided more information about Vietnam’s plan to resume regular international commercial flights and the application of “vaccine passports”.
Da Nang city welcomes the first foreign tourists boarding a pilot international flight on November 17 after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: VNA)
At the ministry's regular press conference, she said under the Government’s Resolution No 128, issued on October 11, on safe and flexible adaptation to and effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic, relevant agencies have carried out many measures to facilitate production and business recovery, boost socio-economic development, and bring people’s life back to the new normal.
On November 8, the Ministry of Transport submitted to the Prime Minister a plan to resume regular international flights between now and the third quarter of 2022 in order to tackle difficulties facing aviation businesses. The move is also meant to promote economic and tourism recovery in the country and meet people’s demand for air travel, thus helping with socio-economic recovery and development, and international integration in the new normal.
Hang added the Government recently approved the MoFA’s proposal on the application of “vaccine passports” and agreed in principle on the expansion of the group of people with vaccine passports allowed to enter Vietnam, including overseas Vietnamese and their families coming to the country to visit relatives and travel as regulated in the Government’s Decree No 82 on visa exemption for overseas Vietnamese and foreigners who are their wives/husbands/children, or Vietnamese citizens.
The ministry is coordinating with relevant agencies to complete detailed instructions for applying vaccine passports at an appropriate point of time, according to the spokeswoman./.