Society HCM City: Grand requiem held for deceased victims of COVID-19 The Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)'s chapter in Ho Chi Minh City on November 18 held a requiem for Vietnamese who died of the COVID-19 in order to show gratitude to the frontline forces in the fight against the pandemic and help ease the pain of the victims’ relatives and families.

Society Vietnam always prioritises promoting gender equality: Spokeswoman Vietnam always gives priority to promoting gender equality, narrowing the gender gap and creating equal opportunities for women and men to participate in and benefit from all aspects of social life, contributing to the sustainable development of the country, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Society Int’l conference sheds light on South Asia’s linkages with East-Southeast Asia South Asia’s linkages with East and Southeast Asia in the past and at present come under spotlight at the 4th Asian Consortium of South Asian Studies (ACSAS) conference held via video teleconference on November 18 – 19.