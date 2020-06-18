Vietnam to resume travel when disease prevention measures satisfied: FM Spokesperson
Based on the circumstances and the needs of those involved, Vietnam is discussing the step-by-step resumption of travel with a number of countries, including China, the Republic of Korea, and Japan, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on June 18.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) -
She passed on the information in answering questions from reporters on the possibility of resuming travel with other nations given that Vietnam has initially controlled the spread of COVID-19.
Any resumption, she emphasised, must be based on compliance with disease prevention measures and specific conditions, so as not to cause the virus to spread.
The task will initially focus on creating favourable conditions for experts and managers from these countries to come back to Vietnam and for Vietnamese interns and workers to return to these countries for work, she added.
Vietnam has gone 63 consecutive days with no new COVID-19 cases reported in the community as of 6am on June 18, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Total infections remain at 335, of which 195 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
A total of 325 patients, or 97 percent, have recovered and zero deaths have been reported. Four of the remaining ten patients have tested negative for the coronavirus at least twice./.
