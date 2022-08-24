Vietnam to secure more Moderna vaccine for children in September
More doses of Moderna vaccine against the COVID-19 pandemic will arrive in Vietnam next month to be injected to children aged from six to below 12, according to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE).
The institute said that Vietnam is currently running short of this type of vaccine to give the second jab for children in this age group.
It pointed out that many families had refused to have their children injected with the second dose, and a lot of children have to postpone the vaccination as they are sick or infected with COVID-19. Meanwhile, Moderna can only be used for a maximum of 30 days since it is defrosted. Therefore, many localities have to use this vaccine on adults.
Children get vaccinated against COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)According to the Health Ministry’s guidance, for children aged under 12, the first and second jabs must use the same vaccine.
The ministry’s statistics showed that as of August 23, the country had administered more than 255.1 million doses of vaccines, including over 14.8 million for children of five to below 12 years old./.