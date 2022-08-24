Health Vietnam documents 3,195 new COVID-19 cases on August 23 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,389,268 with 3,195 new cases recorded on the past 24 hours to 4pm August 23, according to the Ministry of Health. ​

Health Health Ministry issues monkeypox monitoring guidance The Ministry of Health on August 22 issued temporary guidelines for monitoring and preventing monkeypox amid complicated developments of the disease.