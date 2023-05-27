Health University Medical Centre successfully implements minimally invasive pulmonary valve replacement Doctors at the University Medical Centre in Ho Chi Minh City have successfully performed transcatheter pulmonary valve replacement on patients with congenital heart disease.

Orbis International provides eye care training for health workers in Can Tho Orbis International, a global non-profit organisation dedicated to preventing and treating avoidable blindness, has launched a clinical training programme on board the Flying Eye Hospital, a fully accredited ophthalmic teaching hospital on board a plane, for 52 eye-care professionals at hospitals in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.

WHO's emergency botulism antitoxins arrive in Vietnam Six vials of Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent (BAT) sent from Switzerland by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as emergency aid arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on May 24 evening to treat patients poisoned with botulinum.