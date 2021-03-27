The first-stage trials of Nano Covax vaccine showed that the vaccinated volunteers have had antibodies against the UK variant. Phase 2 would allow researchers to see how exactly immunogenic Nano Covax is.

The administration of the second jabs of this phase are expected to be completed at the end of April, according to Quyet.

On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, expressed his trust in those engaging in Nano Covax research and trials.

The third phase will involve some 10,000 people with half of them given shots of AstraZeneca vaccine and the remainder receiving Nano Covax. This will help compare the side effect and effectiveness of the two types of vaccine./.

