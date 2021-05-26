Business Tra Vinh attracts 13 investment projects in first five months The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh lured 13 investment projects worth nearly 10.3 trillion VND (over 446.5 million USD) in the first five months of 2021, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Business Made-in-Vietnam wooden products conquer US market Boasting huge production advantages and capitalising on good market opportunities, Vietnam’s furniture sector has stood firm amid COVID-19 and improved its position in the global market and especially in the US.

Business Masan acquires 20 percent stake in popular tea, coffee chain Phuc Long The Sherpa Company Limited, a subsidiary of Masan Group Corporation, has acquired a 20-percent stake in Phuc Long Heritage JSC, which owns one of the leading tea and coffee brands in Vietnam – Phuc Long, for 15 million USD, according to an announcement.