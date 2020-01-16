Vietnam to take part in invitational 3-Cushion Survival Masters
Vietnamese billiards player Nguyen Duc Anh Chien will participate in the 3-Cushion Survival Masters series, which gathers the world’s best players and has big cash prizes on offer.
Vietnamese billiards player Nguyen Duc Anh Chien (Photo: Internet)
Chien made remarkable progress in 2019. He entered the semi-final of the Veghel World Cup in the Netherlands, placed in the top 16 in Vietnam's World Cup and finals of the World Championship. His success pushed him from world No 57 to No 17. And he advances to the short list of competitors at the invitational 3-Cushion Survival Masters events which offers a total prize pool of 258,600 USD each to high-ranked athletes.
The first two events of the series will be in the Republic of Korea in April and May with the host cities confirmed later.
The 37-year-old will begin the new year at the Antalya World Cup in Turkey on February 17-23. He will then join teammate Tran Quyet Chien at the World Championship National Team in Germany on March 5-8./.
