Culture - Sports Festive vibe at Old Quarter-style market by Metropole A traditional Old Quarter-style market will be replicated at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, adding a festive vibe to the iconic hotel during from January 17 to 19.

Culture - Sports JW Marriott Hanoi houses one of 20 best new Asia Pacific restaurants The CNN Travel has just published a list of 20 best new restaurants in Asia-Pacific to try in 2020, with the John Anthony Cantonese Grill & Dim Sum at the five-star JW Marriott Hanoi (Vietnam) one of them.

Culture - Sports Swimmers named best athletes of 2019 Swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien won Best Female Athlete of the Year while swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang was named Best Male Athlete of the Year at the fifth Victory Cup in Hanoi on January 15.