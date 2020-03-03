Business HCM City’s first metro line will have trial run in third quarter HCM City plans to launch a trial run of the first metro line section between Binh Thai intersection and Long Binh Depot in District 9 in the third quarter of this year.

Business Japan’s AEON Group to expand in Vietnam Leading Japanese retail group AEON will invest 2 billion USD to expand its network of commercial centres in Vietnam, raising the total to 25, according to General Director of AEONMALL Vietnam Iwamura Yasutsugu.

Business Reference exchange rate down 10 VND on March 3 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,209 VND per USD on March 3, down 10 VND from the previous day.