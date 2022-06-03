The new passport form will be printed with Vietnamese spectacular sceneries and cultural heritages, namely Ha Long Bay, Hue Citadel, Hoi An Ancient Town, My Son Sanctuary, Nha Rong Habour, Lung Cu Flag Tower, and so on.

Apart from promoting the images of Vietnam to the outside word, the new passport form is expected to ensure technical safety and prevent counterfeiting.



From June 6 to 31, the Ministry will only issue ordinary passports for urgent cases, including those with medical treatment certificates, working decisions, or plane tickets.



Vietnamese citizens can access http://dichvucong.gov.vn or http://dichvucong.bocongan.gov.vn to make an online declaration, pay the fee and receive their passports by post or collect them at immigration offices.

Previously-issued passports are still valid until the dates of expiration which are printed on the passports./.

