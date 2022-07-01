Vietnam to use small satellites to build capacity in Earth observation
Hanoi (VNA) – Potential plans and roadmaps were proposed to build national capacity in Earth observation using small satellite systems during a seminar held by the Vietnam National Space Centre (VNSC) at the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) in Hanoi on June 30.
In his remarks, VNSC General Director Assoc. Prof., Dr. Pham Anh Tuan said the Government in February 2021 announced a strategy for the development and application of aerospace science and technology by 2030, aiming to utilise achievements in the fields to address defence and security issues, strengthen management of environment and natural resources, monitor natural disasters and minimise their impacts, and provide related services for people.
This seminar forms part of the efforts to translate the strategy into reality, according to Tuan.
The seminar is held by the Vietnam National Space Centre (VNSC) at the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) in Hanoi on June 30. (Photo: nhandan.vn)Studies jointly conducted by the VNSC, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) found that developing small satellites will work the best for Vietnam, and it is also a trend as many countries worldwide are leveraging constellations of satellites in Earth observation activities, he noted.
Japanese experts said Vietnam has an advantageous position to expand the use of new satellite technologies to ASEAN and Asia-Pacific. The combination of Vietnam’s ground infrastructure and satellites and Japan’s technologies and services is critical to open more opportunities for the use of satellite data for both sides, they said.
They also held that multi-layered capacity building programmes, which encourage the participation of the private sector in aerospace, can help Vietnam make big steps in automation and enable more sectors to reap benefits from satellite data./.