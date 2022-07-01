Sci-Tech Ministry works to create modern national digital infrastructure The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) will exert efforts to create a modern and safe national digital infrastructure, and a new space for digital economic growth, and developing e-government towards the building of a digital government.

Sci-Tech Infographic Vietnam placed among countries with the fastest clean-energy transition rates Vietnam’s solar energy production expanded to nearly 11% from about 0% in just four years, turning the country into the 10th solar power generator of the world in 2021.

Sci-Tech Mobile malware up in Vietnam: Kaspersky's report Along with a surge in the number of mobile phone users accessing the Internet, there has been an increase in the number of mobile malware targeting Vietnamese users, according to the global cybersecurity company Kaspersky.

Sci-Tech Over 70% of Vietnamese population use internet The rate of internet users in Vietnam has increased to 70.3% of the population over the last two decades, heard a recent forum themed “The future of Internet” hosted by the Ministry of Information and Communications.