Culture - Sports RoK's CJ Group sponsors Vietnam’s national Taekwondo team The CJ Group of the Republic of Korea (RoK) has become a sponsor for Vietnam’s national taekwondo team between 2023-2024 under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on February 20 between the group and the General Department of Sports and Physical Training (GDSPT).

Culture - Sports V.League referees receive VAR technology training Eighteen referees and assistant referees are attending a video assistant referee (VAR) technology training course, which was launched by the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) on February 20.