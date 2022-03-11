Business Pharmaceutical stocks remain attractive in 2022 on strong medicine demand As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread nationwide and is gradually being considered an endemic disease that could be treated at home, demand for drugs has increased sharply.

Travel Dong Thap promotes agricultural tourism Dong Thap province is promoting agricultural tourism, thereby providing more experiences for tourists as well as helping raise income for local farmers.

Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on March 11 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,164 VND/USD on March 11, up 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam, US seek stronger economic, trade, investment partnership Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh had a meeting in Hanoi on March 10 with a delegation from the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) and representatives from 28 leading US businesses.