Illustrative image (Photo: nytimes.com)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Vietnam topped the list of five Asia-Pacific economies with the most spam emails detected with a total of 3.09 million emails, global cybersecurity company Kaspersky revealed.



It was followed by Malaysia (2.36 million), Japan (1.86 million), Indonesia (1.80 million) and Taiwan (1.45 million).

More than half of the malicious emails circulated across the Asia-Pacific were detected in the five above economies, with 61.1% of the total malicious emails detected by Kaspersky Mail Antivirus.



Kaspersky Global Research and Analysis Team’s senior security researcher Noushin Shabab highlighted that the Asia-Pacific region accounts for almost 24% of the total global malicious emails detected this year.



The extensive use of online services such as online shopping and other online platforms for day-to-day activities here also makes individuals more susceptible to falling victim to scams, she said.



She noted that there are three main factors — its population, the high adoption of e-services, and the pandemic lockdowns — caused the bulk of spam emails targeting the region.



These malicious emails were mostly sent by cyber criminals in the form of mass email to reach more users, with the intention of making financial gains for the attackers, she added./.