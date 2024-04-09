Society Walk campaign to raise funds for the needy surpasses target The “Million steps of kindness” walk campaign held by the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) and the Vietnam Youth Federation to call on the community to engage in physical activities to raise donations to the needy, has surpassed its goal, even 12 days earlier than the schedule.

Society Official extends greetings to Khmer people on Chol Chnam Thmay festival Minister - Chairman of the Government’s Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs Hau A Lenh attended a get-together to celebrate the Chol Chnam Thmay festival of Khmer people in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on April 9.

Society US supports Vietnam in proper fertiliser use The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) officially launched the Fertilize Right Project, at a workshop in Hanoi on April 9.

Society Programmes and policies improve Khmer people’s livelihood The material and spiritual lives of the Khmer people has been significantly improved in recent years thanks to many timely policies and solutions aimed at eradicating poverty and enhancing livelihoods in the southwestern region.