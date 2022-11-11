Vietnam tops ranking at 30th ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam ranked first at the 30th ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM-30), which wrapped up in Hanoi on November 11.



Vietnamese shooters won 17 gold medals, 15 silvers and 10 bronzes. They were followed by Indonesia with 13 golds, 13 silvers, and eight bronzes; and the Philippines with 12 gold, 13 silver, and eight bronze medals.



Speaking at the closing ceremony, Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), affirmed the tournament offered a good chance for the militaries of ASEAN to exchange and promote cooperation, contributing to maintaining peace, stability and common development in the region and the world.



He highlighted the significance of the event, saying that the participation of all ASEAN army delegations is the clearest proof of the commitment to ASEAN's common goals, and demonstrates the spirit of solidarity and friendship among the regional militaries.



The official praised the efforts and achievements of all teams at the event, especially the spirit of responsibility and sportsmanship shown throughout the tournament, adding that through sports exchanges and cultural visits, international friends had the opportunity to understand more about the country, people and the People's Army of Vietnam.



AARM-30 brought together ten teams of 420 shooters competing in the five categories of machine guns, rifles, cabin guns, men's pistols, and women's pistols.



It took place at the same time with the 23rd ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting (ACAMM-23) and the 10th Conference of ASEAN Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (ASMAM-10).



The Vietnamese team came third at the 29th AARM-29, which was held in Bandung, Indonesia. The first and second places went to Thailand and Indonesia, respectively.



Thailand will be the host of the next event in 2023./.