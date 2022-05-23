Vietnam tops SEA Games 31 medal tally with 205 golds
Vietnam has wrapped up their SEA Games 31 run at the top of the medal table with 205 golds. Thailand came second with 92 golds and Indonesia third with 69.
VNA
VNA
