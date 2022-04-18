Vietnam tops test shooting event - road to SEA Games 31
Vietnam ranked first at the test shooting event - road to the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), with 11 gold medals, 10 silvers and 13 bronzes.
Indonesia was the runners-up with two gold medals, four silvers and one bronze. Singapore came third with one gold medal.
The test shooting event took place from April 12-16 at the Hanoi National Centre for Sport Training, gathering 143 shooters from the three country, who completed at 16 categories in the official competition programme of the upcoming SEA Games.
The tournament was an important event to help athletes gain experience. It also aimed to check equipment and the operation of the shooting range serving SEA Games 31, which will take place from May 12 – 23 in Hanoi.
Vietnam’s shooting team has set a target of winning between five and seven gold medals at the regional sports event./.